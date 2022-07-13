Watch: Rodtang Jitmuangnon sweeps Sergio Wielzen in 2018 ONE Championship debut

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is arguably the most well-known Muay Thai fighter on the planet right now. Combining unbridled power and relentless aggression, the Thai superstar was an instant draw when he made his ONE Championship debut in September 2018.

More than the intangibles, however, it is Rodtang’s ferocity and masterful fighting skills that has captured fans’ imaginations.

Unbothered by the bright lights of the global stage in his first ONE Championship outing, Rodtang showed the world why he is currently one of the most dangerous fighters on the planet when he fought Sergio Wielzen in his Super Series debut.

ONE Championship recently shared a post on Instagram that displays how technical Rodtang can be ahead of his next fight.

The reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion is set to face No. 4-ranked Savvas Michael in the semifinal round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix. The two are scheduled to trade leather on the stacked ONE 161 card on August 26, which will air live at US primetime on Amazon Prime Video.

ONE Championship posted:

“Rodtang's got sweeps 🧹 Will ‘The Iron Man’ beat Savvas Michael in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinals? Find out at ONE 161 on August 26! 🔥 @rodtang_jimungnon.”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, is riding an insane wave of momentum. He boasts a perfect 11-0 record under the ONE Super Series banner.

His last match saw him dominate British fighter Jacob Smith for three rounds to earn a unanimous decision victory and advance to the next round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon looks to stop Savvas Michael

Although he’s the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, Rodtang Jitmuangnon aims to win the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix to eliminate all remaining challengers. He then plans on transitioning to mixed martial arts full time after he conquers the Muay Thai mountain.

To do that, Rodtang must first get through the ever-dangerous Michael.

Michael is one of the best Muay Thai fighters outside of Thailand, owning a professional record of 43-4. He also held world titles with WBC Muay Thai and WMC before he took part in the Grand Prix.

The Cyprus native recorded an impressive unanimous decision win over Amir Naseri in his quarterfinal match, during which he dominated the Iranian-Malaysian fighter across all three rounds.

Despite Michael’s impressive credentials, fans still consider Rodtang a massive favorite heading into the beat. All ‘The Iron Man’ has to do now is to prove himself worthy of his reputation and book his spot in the tournament final.

