WATCH: Roman Kryklia snatches victory from the jaws of defeat in epic comeback KO win over rival Iraj Azizpour

Reigning ONE light-heavyweight kickboxing world champion and ONE heavyweight kickboxing World Grand Prix champion Roman Kryklia is looking to add more gold to his achievements ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8. The Ukrainian powerhouse will face ONE newcomer Alex Roberts for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title.

Roman Kryklia is on a hot 13-fight winning streak with his last three wins coming by way of KO/TKO. His last victory was over the man who last beat him, Iranian tank Iraj Azizpour. Kryklia and Azizpour went on an exciting war of attrition for the ONE heavyweight World Grand Prix title at ONE 163 last year.

ONE posted a highlight video of the two-round war:

It takes a different kind of savage to survive a nasty knockdown then withstand a steady beating to earn two knockdowns of your own and put your opponent away for good. Roman Kryklia proved his championship mettle that night by not only avenging his last loss but also surviving the knockdown scare early and then bouncing back to earn the KO win.

Roman Kryklia says he gets the knockout by not looking for the knockout

Speaking in an interview with ONE Championship, Roman Kryklia spoke about on how he gets the KO in most of his fights.

Kryklia said:

“I don’t like to wait in the ring. I like to be very aggressive, but I am always ready for all five rounds. So nobody knows how my fight will finish, even me.”

There's an old saying in fighting: "You won't get the knockout by looking for the knockout". The best way to score a KO win is to never force it and just let it come naturally. What Kryklia does is maintain his aggressive pressure until his opponent caves in and gives him the opening for the kill shot.

ONE Fight Night 17 transpires inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.