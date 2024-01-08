WATCH: Stamp Fairtex collects first world title in chaotic kickboxing victory over Kai Ting Chuang

At ONE FIght Night 14 late last year, Stamp Fairtex became ONE Championship's first-ever three-sport world champion. In the main event of the night, the flamboyant Thai assassin stopped highly-ranked South Korean Ham Seo Hee to win the vacant ONE women's atomweight MMA world title.

Before winning her third world title in her third sport, Stamp Fairtex made history by collecting belts in the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions.

ONE Championship recently uploaded the highlights from Stamp’s first world title win in the promotion - a hurricane of a fight against Taiwanese kickboxing world champion Chuang Kai Ting.

It was a beautiful display of chaos produced by two of the most ferocious women the world has ever seen:

After her unanimous decision win over Chuang, Stamp Fairtex followed it up with another world title win over Janet Todd for the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title. That's right - Stamp won two world titles in her first two bouts in ONE Championship’s main roster. If that's not insane, we don't know what is.

Stamp Fairtex wins third world title at ONE Fight Night 14

After relinquishing her Muay Thai and kickboxing gold, Stamp fully dedicated her career to transitioning into MMA, where she boasts an impressive 11-2 pro record. Her most impressive win was the one that made her a legend - a second-round KO of Ham Seo Hee for the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title.

After starting the first round with a short feeling-out process, Stamp Fairtex increased her aggression and pushed forward, connecting with some heavy shots on ‘Hamzzang’.

This high-risk, high-reward tactic almost got her in serious trouble, however, as Ham sneakily dropped her with a left cross down the pipe.

Stamp Fairtex quickly recovered from the flash knockdown and marvelously locked a guillotine choke, which she switched into an armbar just seconds before the bell rang - allowing Ham to survive.

In Round 2, it was Ham's turn to be aggressive, but soon paid for it as Stamp, in turn, produced the counter punch that signaled the end of the bout. It was a nifty body punch that nearly folded the South Korean like a lawn chair.

The flamboyant Thai immediately went into murder mode and targeted Ham's damaged midsection with a flurry of punches and knees that ended the fight.