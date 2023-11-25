WATCH: Stamp Fairtex goes to war in first atomweight Muay Thai world title defense against Alma Juniku

ONE Championship shared highlights of Stamp Fairtex’s world title defense against Alma Juniku.

In February 2019, Stamp furthered his legacy by securing a unanimous decision win against Janet Todd for the ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world title. The impressive performance led to her first title defense four months later against Alma Juniku.

The Thai superstar met the Australian world title challenger in the main event of ONE: Legendary Quest in June 2019. The women’s atomweight Muay Thai fighters went the distance with twenty-five minutes of action before Stamp emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

Over four years later, ONE honored Stamp’s first ONE Muay Thai world title defense by sharing the highlights on Instagram. The social media post was captioned:

“Flash🔙 to a WILD Muay Thai thriller between Alma Juniku and Stamp! @stamp_fairtex⁠ #ONEChampionship #MartialArts”

Since defeating Alma Juniku, Stamp Fairtex has continued to evolve into the greatest female fighter in ONE Championship history. Most of Stamp’s success has come in MMA, where she holds an 11-2 promotional record, including seven wins inside the distance.

On September 30, Stamp faced Ham Seo Hee for the vacant ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title in the ONE Fight Night 14 main event. The Thai superstar survived the early pressure of Ham and secured a third-round knockout win to become the first fighter in ONE history to win a world title in three sports.

What’s next for Stamp Fairtex?

Stamp Fairtex has plenty of options for her next fight. Although nothing has been confirmed, the next women’s atomweight MMA title contender will likely be Denice Zamboanga. ‘The Menace’ is riding a two-fight winning streak and hasn’t fought Stamp yet.

There are also several super-fights available for Stamp moving forward. The most intriguing option would arguably be against the ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion, Janet Todd, whom Stamp defeated in 2019.

Regardless of what’s next, fans will undoubtedly be thrilled to see Stamp Fairtex fight again.