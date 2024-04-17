WATCH: Stamp Fairtex’s thrilling revenge fight against Ukrainian star Alyona Rassohyna in Atomweight MMA World Grand Prix

Three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex avenged her loss to Ukrainian standout Alyona Rassohyna in impressive fashion during the ONE Atomweight MMA World Grand Prix tournament.

Still finding her footing in mixed martial arts after dominating the worlds of kickboxing and Muay Thai, Stamp suffered a setback against Rassohyna at ONE: Unbreakable III in February 2021. She lost in the third round due to a guillotine choke.

Seven months later, Stamp got her revenge, earning a decision win over Rassohyna during their scrap at ONE Championship's first-ever all-women's event, ONE: Empower:

"Stamp got her revenge against Alyona Rassohyna in impressive fashion. The atomweight MMA queen defends her throne against friend-turned-rival Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167 on Prime Video."

Stamp Fairtex went on to win the ONE Atomweight MMA World Grand Prix title, defeating Julie Mezabarba via unanimous decision in the semifinals followed by a sensational submission victory over Ritu Phogat in the tournament final. That victory put the Thai superstar on the path that eventually led her to become the reigning ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion and the promotion's first-ever three-sport world titleholder.

Stamp Fairtex has two massive matchups lined up, starting with her world title defense at ONE 167

After putting away Ham Seo Hee with a vicious body blow in the third round of their ONE Fight Night 14 scrap to claim the vacant ONE women's atomweight MMA crown, Stamp Fairtex will put her 26 pounds of gold on the line for the first time when she meets the division's second-ranked contender, Denice Zamboanga.

The two women will feature in ONE Championship's return to Impact Arena in Bangkok on Friday, June 7 for ONE 167.

Three months later, Stamp will step back into the Circle seeking yet another world title when ONE returns to the United States for ONE 168: Denver on September 6. Stamp is set to challenge reigning ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan in the card's main event inside Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Which fight are you most looking forward to this summer?

ONE 168: Denver tickets will go on sale to the general public starting April 24, 10 am Mountain Time.

