Watch: When 'Wonderboy' Stephen Thompson put a beating on his 'cockiest' opponent ever

UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson has released a fight reaction that highlights him beating one of his “cockiest” ever opponents.

Stephen Thompson, 38, is widely considered one of the best 170 pounders on the planet, with many believing he should receive a shot at Kamaru Usman’s UFC welterweight title if he beats Gilbert Burns at UFC 264.

#UFCCountdown in tha house getting some dope footage for you all! #UFC264 🎥 👊🏼 🥋 pic.twitter.com/J9IjNEbE1A — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 5, 2021

But before all of that, “Wonderboy” is busy training - and alongside that, he’s also producing plenty of content for his blossoming YouTube channel that now has over 300,000 subscribers.

In his most recent video, he takes a look back at a fight from his World Combat League days when he faced Antoine McRae - a man he called the cockiest opponent he’s ever taken on.

Thompson was part of a team, the Philadelphia Fire, as they went up against the Miami Force, with Stephen Thompson vs. Antoine McRae being the first match in this 2006 showdown. It went down at the Mohegan Sun Arena, a familiar venue in the combat sports world.

McRae attempts to showcase some bravado in the early stages of the fight, but by the time we get to 20 seconds remaining, Thompson has dropped him two or three times, with one final flurry rendering him unable to continue.

The Philadelphia Fire may not have represented themselves brilliantly as an overall unit, but Stephen Thompson certainly proved why he’s such a fearsome striker.

Watch the fight below:

Where are Stephen Thompson and Antoine McRae now?

“Wonderboy” is currently riding a two-fight win streak in the welterweight division. Whether or not Stephen Thompson captures the title, nobody can deny that he’s one of the most fascinating characters ever to step foot inside the UFC’s octagon.

From his personality to his unbelievable fighting style, Stephen Thompson knows how to push himself to the limit and stay true to the beautiful history of mixed martial arts.

Antoine McRae, on the other hand, isn’t a name many folks will remember.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh