Watch: Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou were unable to even sit up backstage after their first fight

Old footage has resurfaced of Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou both being completely worn out after their battle at UFC 220.

The two men went to war over the UFC heavyweight title in Boston. In the end, it was Miocic who was able to grind out a decisive unanimous decision win after a comfortable wrestling-heavy performance.

However, in the first round of the five, we saw arguably the Round of the Year for 2018, with both men having their moments as the crowd went absolutely crazy.

They both somehow managed to keep going for the full 25 minutes. But the suffering that came with it is clear for all to see in the following clip.

This is WILD 😳@Stipe_Miocic and @Francis_Ngannou gave all they had in the last fight. How does Part II go at #UFC260? pic.twitter.com/IMTP7xHuq5 — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) March 24, 2021

Francis Ngannou is understandably devastated after failing in his pursuit of the belt. On the other hand, Miocic is joking around whilst having to lay on his back in the locker room, likely due to sheer exhaustion.

Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou are set to run it back one more time this weekend

Now, three years later, they’ll get the chance to run it back as the two meet again in a rematch at UFC 260 on Saturday night.

Some don’t feel like there’s going to be all too much that has changed since the first contest. But as we all know, one shot from Ngannou could mean it’s lights out for Stipe as early as the first round.

We’ve all seen that Francis Ngannou is heading into this fight with some confidence, but he also knows and understands what went wrong the first time around.

Instead of sitting back and hoping for the best, Francis Ngannou has decided to get in the gym and prepare for what could be ahead. And that includes the possibility of Stipe wrestling him to the ground for five rounds again.

Kamaru Usman is set to be part of Francis Ngannou’s corner after also playing a role in his development during the actual training camp. Nobody will know just how much of an influence he’s been able to have until fight night. But it could definitely add an interesting development to the mix.

Either way, we’re going to get answers to a lot of heavyweight questions on Saturday night, and we can’t wait.