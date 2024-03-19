WATCH: Strawweight Muay Thai champ Prajanchai PK Saenchai puts on kickboxing clinic against Akram Hamidi in Bangkok

ONE Championship re-posted the highlights of ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai's impressive performance against Akram Hamidi.

In Sep. 2023, Prajanchai took a short break from Muay Thai to compete in his first promotional kickboxing bout. The Thai world champion was matched up against Akram Hamidi at ONE Friday Fights 34.

Hamidi is a respectable kickboxer, but Prajanchai proved to be on another level. The PK Saenchai affiliate battered his opponent for three rounds before emerging victorious by unanimous decision.

ONE recently paid tribute to Prajanchai's dominant performance by sharing the entire fight footage on YouTube with the following caption:

"Before ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Prajanchai challenges Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title on April 5 at ONE Friday Fights 58, relive his striking masterclass against Algerian ace Akram Hamidi in 2023!"

Watch Prajanchai PK Saenchai defeat Hamidi below:

What's next for Prajanchai PK Saenchai under the ONE Championship banner?

Following his win against Akram Hamidi, Prajanchai PK Saenchai returned to the ONE strawweight Muay Thai division with plans to regain the world title. Prajanchai secured wins against Kompet Fairtex and Sam-A to set up a rematch with then-world champion Joseph Lasiri.

In Dec. 2023, Prajanchai killed two birds with one stone by avenging his loss against Lasiri and regaining ONE gold. The PK Saenchai affiliate also created a legendary highlight as he viciously knocked out Lasiri in round one.

On April 5, Prajanchai will look to further his legacy by becoming a two-sport world champion. To do so, the Thai superstar must get through ONE strawweight kickboxing king Jonathan Di Bella in the ONE Friday Fights 58 co-main event.

It'll be easier said than done for Prajanchai, as Di Bella has been unstoppable since making his promotional debut in Oct. 2022. With that said, the 29-year-old Thai fighter will have a hometown advantage due to ONE Friday Fights 58 taking place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.