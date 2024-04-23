WATCH: Striking genius Superlek Kiatmoo9 goes from defense to offense against Taiki Naito with sleek counter elbow in 2022 duel

'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 can go from defense to offense in a flash.

Ahead of his highly anticipated return to the Circle on September 6, ONE Championship is looking back at some of the Thai superstar's greatest highlights. Stepping onto martial arts' biggest global stage at ONE 157 in May 2022, Superlek put on a brilliant performance against Japanese standout Taiki Naito, seamlessly shifting between defense and offense en route to a decisive unanimous decision victory.

"Defense to Offense. How do you think Superlek will fare against Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168: Denver?"

Since his win over Naito, Superlek has added five more victories in 'The Art of Eight Limbs.' Boasting an unbeaten Muay Thai record under the ONE banner, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion will look to claim a second world title when he challenges current two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai belt later this year in Denver.

Superlek seeks two-sport glory against Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168

On September 6, ONE Championship makes its long-awaited return to the United States for a loaded ONE 168: Denver card emanating from Ball, Arena in The Mile High City — Denver, Colorado. There, Superlek will step into the co-main event spotlight for one of the most anticipated fights in Muay Thai history.

'The Kicking Machine' will square off with Jonathan Haggerty, one of the hottest fighters in all of combat sports. 'The General' has run through the competition over the last year, picking up both the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles along the way with some incredible knockout victories over the likes of Nong-O Hama, current bantamweight MMA world champ Fabricio Andrade, and 'The Demolition Man' Felipe Lobo.

Will the British fan favorite add another impressive name to his hit list, or will Superlek keep his 'O' intact and pick up another 26 pounds of gold?