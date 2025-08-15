  • home icon
WATCH: Superbon cracks the pads with longtime coach Trainer Gae ahead of Masaaki Noiri showdown

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 15, 2025 11:14 GMT
Superbon | Photo by ONE Championship
Superbon [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon's synergy with his legendary trainer feels like the perfect symphony.

The Superbon Training Camp leader was seen smashing pads with the enigmatic Trainer Gae ahead of his upcoming world title unification showdown.

The curtain closer of ONE 173 will feature Superbon's highly-awaited clash with interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri on Nov. 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

The Thai megastar has left no stone unturned for one of the most important fights of his legendary career.

As seen in a training clip shared on ONE Championship's socials, Superbon already looks in top form.

His deadly combinations look sharp as Trainer Gae methodically holds the pads with precision, allowing his prized ward to do his magic.

"Ready for war ⚔️ Will Superbon stop Masaaki Noiri at ONE 173 in Tokyo?"
Superbon is more motivated than ever to unify the 155-pound kickboxing belts after falling short in his bid for two-sport supremacy.

The 34-year-old veteran tried to snatch fellow Thai superstar Tawanchai PK Saenchai's ONE featherweight Muay Thai belt at ONE 170 last January, but lost in Round 2 via a brutal knockout.

At ONE 173, the iconic technician returns to kickboxing to prove he is still one of the best strikers on the planet.

Superbon vows vintage form in upcoming title clash in Japan

Superbon has never let his setbacks define him, and he'll be entering ONE 173 with burning determination.

While admittedly amazed by Noiri's career-defining win over Tawanchai, Superbon is confident his world-class striking will overcome the heavy-handed Japanese warrior.

Superbon told Nick Atkin of The Bangkok Post:

"I'm excited to get back to kickboxing and to fight. I'm going to prepare hard for the fight, and I think it's going to be exciting for me in Japan."

