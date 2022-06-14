Watch: Superbon Singha Mawynn demonstrates a good head-kick setup

If there’s someone who can teach the perfect head kick, it’s got to be Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion took to Instagram to show how to set up and land a textbook head kick that is sure to put anyone to sleep.

While it eventually ends in a looping right roundhouse kick, the devastating strike utilizes several jabs and low kicks that could confuse the opponent and lull them into thinking that a finishing blow is out of the picture.

Then, when they least expect it, Superbon launches a world-ender of a roundhouse. Well, at least in a fight.

Superbon Singha Mawynn posted:

“One technique for head kicks ☝🏽😁."

Superbon has certainly put theory into clinical practice. The Thai superstar owns an impressive record of 112-34-0 in his professional Muay Thai and kickboxing career.

He’s also won all three of his fights in ONE Championship, including his career-defining finish of Giorgio Petrosyan, the man regarded as the greatest kickboxer of all time.

The 31-year-old became an instant legend when he knocked out Petrosyan in the second round of their October 2021 fight to become the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Just like his brief instructional, Superbon didn’t immediately explode for a head kick and instead used three strikes to set up the finisher.

The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai fighter threw a couple of body kicks and then landed a quick left hook before sending a brutal head kick towards Petrosyan’s jaw.

Superbon Singha Mawynn wants double champ status

There have been five double champions in ONE Championship, and Superbon Singha Mawynn wants to join that exclusive list.

While he’s the ruler of the featherweight kickboxing division, Superbon is also in the top five of the featherweight Muay Thai ranks.

Superbon is the No.2 contender to ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee and he wants nothing more but to snatch that gold away from his fellow Thai superstar.

“That Muay Thai belt must be mine,” posted Superbon on Instagram.

Petchmorakot, too, is aware that Superbon could be a possible opponent in the future.

Following his successful title defense against Jimmy Vienot at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot, the featherweight Muay Thai king said a fight against Superbon would be an entertaining matchup.

“I want to fight Tawanchai PK.Saenchai, but it’s up to ONE Championship. Whether it is Superbon or Tawanchai or anybody else in the division, I think a more entertaining fight for me would be with Superbon.”

