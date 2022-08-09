Watch: Superbon Singha Mawynn has the most powerful hands in kickboxing

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn has arguably the most powerful punches in the world of kickboxing. The Thai-born athlete is an expert striker who is still drilling to improve the strength of his hands.

On Instagram, ONE Championship shared a clip of Superbon training:

"POWER SHOTS from the World Champ 💥 [Superbon Singha Mawynn]."

The clip shows the 31-year-old athlete hitting the pads with a combination of power punches. He opens the combination with an overhand right, followed by two hooks to the body, another overhand, and a body hook to end the combo. He then repeats. These strikes are drilled with Trainer Gae and at full power.

The Thai-born fighter has won many of his fights by way of KO/TKO, but mostly with his leg strength, relying on kicks and knees. He has some wins via KO with punches, but he is looking to improve the power in his hands even further.

The 31-year-old kickboxer is always in the gym keeping in shape, but is now preparing to defend his title against ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion Chingiz Allazov. That bout is likely to go down later this year.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Witness Superbon knock out Giorgio Petrosyan in STUNNING virtual reality, as Oculus brings you closer to the action @oculus #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Head kick of the year?Witness Superbon knock out Giorgio Petrosyan in STUNNING virtual reality, as Oculus brings you closer to the action Head kick of the year? 😱 Witness Superbon knock out Giorgio Petrosyan in STUNNING virtual reality, as Oculus brings you closer to the action 😎 @oculus #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/WlxadOSlOS

Superbon Singha Mawynn - 2021's Super Series Striker of the Year

Superbon Singha Mawynn has had an amazing run in ONE Championship's featherweight kickboxing division. In his debut, he defeated former GLORY champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. He most recently avenged a loss by delivering a masterclass against former GLORY and K-1 titleholder Marat Grigorian.

His best victory came against all-time kickboxing great Giorgio Petrosyan. At the time, 'The Doctor' had over 100 career victories and merely two losses. Thailand's Superbon was able to control much of the closely-matched fight before winning the bout with a stunning head-kick knockout in round two.

It was an amazing shot that sent the kickboxing legend to the mat. No second 10-count was required as Superbon had earned the upset KO victory with authority. This win was so impressive that it earned the 31-year-old fighter the award for the 2021 Male ONE Super Series Striker of the Year.

After knocking out Petrosyan, Superbon spoke to the media and said how much the win meant as his fallen opponent was one of his idols.

"It has been an honor for me to compete with him. You know, he is just the best and [on my] my wish list [of] fighters that I would like to compete with. Let’s say he is my kind of idol and I do respect him, but however, I won in this fight. I do feel happy, more than ever."

It was an incredible win that was earned with his kicking power. The champion is now working to be even more dangerous, improving his boxing and adding more power to his hands.

