WATCH: Tawanchai and Superbon's epic firefight for the featherweight Muay Thai throne in Bangkok

ONE Championship shared the entire footage of Tawanchai's title-defending Muay Thai battle with Superbon.

Over the last seven months, featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai has been scheduled to fight interim featherweight kickboxing king Superbon multiple times. Following two postponements, the Thai superstars finally met for a highly-anticipated matchup in late December 2023 in the ONE Friday Fights 46 main events.

Superbon is primarily a kickboxer, but he put on the smaller gloves to challenge Tawanchai for his ONE featherweight throne. Luckily for the fans, the massive expectations for the ONE Friday Fights 46 main event were exceeded, as they went toe-to-toe for five rounds.

Both fighters had their moments before Tawanchai emerged victorious by unanimous decision. It wouldn't be surprising to see the world-class strikers meet for a rematch in kickboxing, so Superbon has an opportunity to avenge his defeat in his preferred sport.

Watch the entire ONE Friday Fights 46 main event below:

What's next for Tawanchai and Superbon under the ONE Championship banner?

In October 2023, Superbon pulled out of his fight against Tawanchai because of a leg injury. As a result, Jo Nattawut stepped up on short notice and fought the featherweight Muay Thai king in kickboxing, which ended up being a Fight of the Year contender.

Nattawut's valiant performance has led to a rematch against Tawanchai, this time in "The Art of Eight Limbs." 'Smokin' will have an opportunity to pull off a massive upset and dethrone the ONE featherweight Muay Thai as the world champion on June 7 in the ONE 167 co-main event.

ONE 167 goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The stacked event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

As for Superbon, he last fought on April 5, defeating Marat Grigorian by unanimous decision for the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title. The Thai superstar is expected to face Chingiz Allazov later this year to determine the undisputed world champion.

Superbon will have added motivation for the highly-anticipated rematch, as Allazov dethroned him from his featherweight kickboxing throne in January 2023.