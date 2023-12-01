WATCH: Thai legend Superbon polishes tools with famed coach Trainer Gae in preparation for Tawanchai superfight

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn will face perhaps the toughest opponent of his career as he challenges Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Friday Fights 46.

This historic bout was moved around multiple times due to injury and health reasons. The first time it was scheduled was for ONE Fight Night 15 back in October. That time, Superbon pulled out due to injury. Tawanchai, in the meantime, fought Jo Nattawut, whom he defeated in a 3-round kickboxing war in the same event.

The bout was then moved to ONE Fight Night 17 but was once again scrapped when Tawanchai withdrew due to a viral infection. Now, with both Thai icons healthy and ready to go, fans and fellow fighters couldn't wait for them to clash inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on December 22.

Ahead of the massive world title fight, Superbon was seen training alongside fellow former world champion Nong-O with legendary coach Trainer Gae:

Both fighters, who will be fighting in their respective bouts in the next few weeks, are looking absolutely locked in. No stones are being left unturned and we're in for some iconic Muay Thai battles soon.

Superbon reveals he never takes a break from training

In an interview with Nicknachat on YouTube, Superbon revealed his secret when it comes to his uncanny technique and insane athletic ability. As it turned out, his extreme dedication to training allows him to stay at the top of his game, even when he has no fight coming up:

“I’m the more hardworking type. If I don’t train a lot, I won’t be able to fight anyone. I practice every day. I work hard at it. And I’ve done so throughout my fighting career every time.”

Watch the full interview here:

As it turns out, there's no "secret recipe to becoming one of the best at what you do. It's just pure and undeterred hard work. For the Thai superstar, there's no substitute to putting in the time in the gym and giving it your all every time you're in practice.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.