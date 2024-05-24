WATCH: Thai megastar Rodtang is equal parts power and entertainment in electrifying world title defense against Joseph Lasiri

ONE Championship re-visited the entertaining moment Rodtang knocked down Joseph Lasiri and danced afterward.

In November 2022, 'The Iron Man' was scheduled to defend his flyweight Muay Thai world title against Lasiri, the strawweight Muay Thai king at the time. Heading into their ONE on Prime Video 4 meeting, 'The Hurricane' looked to make history as his Thai opponent held a promotional record of 10-0 in "The Art of Eight Limbs."

Lasiri is undoubtedly a world-class striker with respectable championship experience. Unfortunately for him, 'The Iron Man' is nearly unbeatable under the ONE Championship banner, and 'The Hurricane wasn't the one to get the job done to become a two-division world champion.

Before securing a unanimous decision, the Thai superstar knocked down Lasiri and proceeded to dance around the cage as the latter recovered. ONE recently honored the 2022 highlight-reel moment by posting the footage on Instagram, which can be seen below.

Rodtang continues path to two-sport supremacy with action-packed kickboxing matchup next month

Rodtang maintained his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title despite losing against flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek due to the latter missing weight. Therefore, 'The Iron Man' has an opportunity to pursue two-sport supremacy, which could lead to a must-see rematch against 'The Kicking Machine.'

First things first, the Thai superstar looks to extend his undefeated promotional kickboxing record to 3-0. On June 7, Rodtang will face Denis Puric, who initially called for a Muay Thai title shot, at ONE 167. With a win against Puric, 'The Iron Man' could be next in line for a kickboxing title shot against Superlek.

ONE 167 goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The event headlined by featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai defending his throne in a rematch against Jo Nattawut can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.