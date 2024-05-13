WATCH: Thai sensation Tawanchai pulls off slick catch and counter combo against fellow warrior Sitthichai

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai can hit you from any direction.

The streaking Thai superstar did exactly that during his heavy-hitting affair with eight-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong during their instant classic at ONE: Battleground III in August 2021.

"Catch and counter. How do you envision Tawanchai’s defense of his featherweight Muay Thai strap against “Smokin” Jo Nattawut ending?"

Tawanchai ultimately came up short against Sitthichai, suffering a split decision loss in what was his second career fight under the ONE Championship banner. He bounced back five months later with a sensational first-round knockout of Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE: Heavy Hitters. He has not lost a fight since.

He'll look to keep it that way on Friday, June 7 when he steps into the co-main event spotlight at ONE 167 in Impact Arena for a world title tilt with 'Smokin'' Jo Nattawut.

The bout will serve as a rematch between the two Thai stars after they went toe-to-toe in a kickboxing clash at ONE Fight Night 15 in October.

Jo Nattawut ready to even the series against Tawanchai and bring home his first ONE world title

Jo Nattawut failed to secure a win over Tawanchai last year. Still, Nattawut delivered an impressive performance that earned the respect of his opponent and had fans clamoring for a rematch between the two.

We'll get exactly that in just a few short weeks when 'Smokin'' Jo challenges Tawanchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai crown.

It'll be Tawnachai's third time defending the belt after claiming the world title with a unanimous decision victory over Petchmorakot Petchyindee. He's since added wins in the art of eight limbs against Jamal Yusupov and now-ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon.

Will Jo Nattawut even the series and claim his first ONE world title, or will Tawanchai extend his unbeaten streak to eight?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.