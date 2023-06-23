WATCH: The performance that made Arjan Bhullar the heavyweight king in ONE

ONE Championship re-surfaced the footage of when Arjan Bhullar solidified his legacy as a heavyweight MMA world champion.

Bhullar made his ONE debut in October 2019, defeating Mauro Cerilli by unanimous decision. As a result of his win against Cerilli, ‘Singh’ earned a heavyweight world title shot nineteen months later in May 2021.

After nine and a half minutes of action, Bhullar claimed the heavyweight throne with a second-round TKO against Brandon Vera. ONE recently shared the entire fight on YouTube with the caption saying:

“Before reigning heavyweight king Arjan Bhullar meets interim titleholder Anatoly Malykhin in a highly anticipated ONE Heavyweight World Title unification bout on June 23, relive his crowning moment against longtime ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon Vera in 2021!”

Arjan Bhullar has yet to defend the ONE heavyweight world title due to injuries, contract negotiations, and other factors he couldn’t control. On June 23, Bhullar will end his extended layoff with a unification world title bout against Anatoly Malykhin, the interim title holder.

Malykhin, the interim title holder, has been on a successful streak, securing knockout victories against Amir Aliakbari, Kirill Grishenko, and Reinier de Ridder.

Bhullar vs. Malykhin goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. ONE Friday Fights 22 can be seen live and for free on YouTube by North American viewers on Friday morning.

Poll : 0 votes