Arjan Bhullar says mission to the top didn’t ‘happen by chance’: “I had a vision”

At ONE Friday Fights 22, Arjan Bhullar knows he has a lot of questions to answer. But he’s more than ready to reply to each and every one of them.

Stepping inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 23, the world champion will defend his heavyweight gold for the very first time after winning it in May 2021.

Since defeating Brandon Vera, Bhullar’s title reign has somewhat been overshadowed by his inactivity, leading to an interim champion being crowned in the heavyweight division.

Finally meeting interim king Anatoly Malykhin inside the Circle after several postponed fights, the time for talking is over, and Bhullar is ready to prove to everyone that he is still the one and only top heavyweight in the division.

While the odds seem stacked against him, especially against ‘Sladkiy’s’ recent run of dominance, ‘Singh’ is still confident that he will get the job done on fight night.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Arjan Bhullar reflected on his journey to becoming the world champion and all of the sacrifices he made to get to this position in the first place:

“I created this life for myself. I had a goal, I had a vision, and I worked towards it. It doesn’t happen by chance.”

On June 23, he will try to defend what he worked so hard to attain.

With the heavyweight titles being unified at long last, only one man can emerge as the best heavyweight in the division.

ONE Friday Fights 22 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

