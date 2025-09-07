Watch: Tom Aspinall reduced to tears as Ante Delija earns debut win at UFC Paris

Tom Aspinall was recently in attendance at UFC Paris to support his teammate, Ante Delija, as he fought Marcin Tybura.Delija, a seasoned MMA fighter with 31 professional bouts, made his UFC debut at the Accor Arena last night. He achieved an impressive victory, defeating Tybura by TKO in the opening round.Aspinall, who has trained alongside the Croatian, felt emotional as he watched Delija secure such a dominant win. In a video shared by @ufcontnt on X, the UFC heavyweight champion was also heard saying:&quot;Because it means so much to him. He's a great guy, an awesome guy, he's been waiting his whole life for that, it was awesome.&quot;Check out the post below:Tom Aspinall shares thoughts on press conference atmosphere in ParisTom Aspinall is currently scheduled to defend the heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 on Oct. 25. Ahead of the fight, a press conference was held during the UFC Paris event. Since it took place in Gane's hometown, Aspinall faced significant booing from the crowd.In a video shared by @RedCorner_MMA on X from Aspinall's YouTube channel, the Brit reflected on the atmosphere, saying:&quot;A lot of booing. I was expecting the booing. I was expecting it because we're in Paris. That is where [Gane] is from. Of course, I'm going to get booed. It's like a circus, isn't it? I'm expecting that. We go anywhere else apart from Paris, I'm good to go. To be honest, I couldn't hear half of it. After a bit, I just started forgetting about the booing and just got done.&quot;