  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Watch: Tom Aspinall reduced to tears as Ante Delija earns debut win at UFC Paris

Watch: Tom Aspinall reduced to tears as Ante Delija earns debut win at UFC Paris

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Sep 07, 2025 14:41 GMT
Tom Aspinall (left) watching Ante Delija (right) win. [Images courtesy: Getty]
Tom Aspinall (left) watching Ante Delija (right) win. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Tom Aspinall was recently in attendance at UFC Paris to support his teammate, Ante Delija, as he fought Marcin Tybura.

Ad

Delija, a seasoned MMA fighter with 31 professional bouts, made his UFC debut at the Accor Arena last night. He achieved an impressive victory, defeating Tybura by TKO in the opening round.

Aspinall, who has trained alongside the Croatian, felt emotional as he watched Delija secure such a dominant win. In a video shared by @ufcontnt on X, the UFC heavyweight champion was also heard saying:

"Because it means so much to him. He's a great guy, an awesome guy, he's been waiting his whole life for that, it was awesome."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the post below:

Ad

Tom Aspinall shares thoughts on press conference atmosphere in Paris

Tom Aspinall is currently scheduled to defend the heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 on Oct. 25. Ahead of the fight, a press conference was held during the UFC Paris event. Since it took place in Gane's hometown, Aspinall faced significant booing from the crowd.

In a video shared by @RedCorner_MMA on X from Aspinall's YouTube channel, the Brit reflected on the atmosphere, saying:

"A lot of booing. I was expecting the booing. I was expecting it because we're in Paris. That is where [Gane] is from. Of course, I'm going to get booed. It's like a circus, isn't it? I'm expecting that. We go anywhere else apart from Paris, I'm good to go. To be honest, I couldn't hear half of it. After a bit, I just started forgetting about the booing and just got done."
About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications