Watch: Tony Ferguson bizarrely walks downstairs on all fours in UFC 256 training camp

Tony Ferguson is continuing his unique antics.

In the co-main event of UFC 256, Ferguson is set to return to the octagon against Charles Oliveira. It is a massive fight for "El Cucuy" and in the lead-up to the scrap, Ferguson was captured on the Embedded using some unique movement to go downstairs. (Watch from the 7:33 mark.)

Will Tony Ferguson pull it off?

Tony Ferguson enters this fight coming off a fifth-round TKO loss to Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title. The defeat ended a run of 12 successive victories that saw Ferguson beat the likes of Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis, Rafael dos Anjos, Kevin Lee, and Edson Barboza during that run.

However, many view this is as a make-or-break fight for Ferguson as if he loses to Oliveira, his days as a top contender may be over. For Oliveira, he plans on making that happen.

“I’m happy for this opportunity to fight Ferguson. I’m taking this fight on less than 20 days’ notice, but it’s a chance to display my talent and show I’m ready to fight any Top 5 ranked guy like I’ve been saying for a while now. The time has come. I will shock the world on December 12th,” Oliveira said to UFC.com.

“I’m expecting this fight to be a war because we’re both good on the feet and on the ground. We both like to fight, we both move forward. Fans can be sure this is going to be a war, but they can also be sure that when it’s done, my arm will be raised. It’s my moment. I respect Ferguson in every way – he’s tough, a fantastic guy – but now it’s my time.”

Charles Oliveira, meanwhile, is on a seven-fight winning streak and is set for his biggest fight to date. He picked up a submission win over Kevin Lee back in March, but Ferguson is a different beast. If he can get past the fan-favorite in El Cucuy, he would be in line for a title shot.

UFC 256 airs live on pay-per-view on December 12 at the UFC Apex. The card will be headlined by a flyweight title fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.