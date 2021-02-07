Watch: True nature of Eminem - Dana White altercation on SportsCenter revealed

A clip went viral on social media a couple of weeks ago that showed megastar rapper Eminem getting into a verbal altercation with Dana White on ESPN's SportsCenter.

The video was shared by Brendan Schaub, and Eminem was clearly heard saying to the UFC president, "The best part of your opinion is that it doesn't matter."

Soon afterwards, Dana White was asked by MMA Junkie's Farah Hannoun about the incident and what really went down between the two. Dana White straight up refused to share any details, but did hint at something possibly going on.

Before that, Eminem had gotten involved with the promotion of the massive UFC 257 main event between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. He had shared a video package for the fight with his rap voice in the background.

Is Eminem going to fight in UFC?

It turned out that the disagreement with Dana White was nothing but a skit for the latest release of the music legend 'Higher', and the UFC president had made a special appearance on it. The track is from the 'Music to Be Murdered By - Side B' deluxe edition album.

Advertisement

The music video was first aired on ESPN's pre-show for UFC 257, when it became amply clear that the altercation between Eminem and Dana White was part of the track. In the video, Eminem enacts the role of a fighter who is set to go up against a faceless opponent, whom Dana White calls in the video "a tricky demon to conquer, even for someone as bada*** as Eminem".

The video also premiered on Eminem's YouTube channel simultaneously. It has been aired again on UFC's next event, UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov on February 6, Saturday.

Alexander Volkov scored a clinical second-round knockout victory over Alistair Overeem in the headliner of the card, while Cory Sandhagen stunned Frankie Edgar with a flying knee in just 28 seconds.