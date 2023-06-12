WATCH: Tyson Fury smashes birthday cake on Fight Circus president John Nutt's face

Tyson Fury recently attended Fight Circus 7 in Phuket, Thailand where he cake-smashed company president Jon Nutt.

The multi-world heavyweight boxing champion was at the famous Rajadamnern stadium in Thailand last week to watch some sanctioned MMA fights. He attended the Fight Circus event, which was hatched together at the last minute to celebrate Nutt's birthday at the promotion's regular venue in Patong.

While the exact details of the invitation-only card are unknown, Fight Circus cards typically feature freak shows like fights between Siamese twins and 2 vs. 1 handicap matchups.

MMA reporter Andrew Whitelaw reported Tyson Fury slamming a cake on company president Jon Nutt's face. 'The Gypsy King' was also pictured alongside PRIDE and K-1 veteran Bob Sapp who has also competed at the last Fight Circus card.

Catch some images of Fury at Fight Circus 7 below:

Fury (Left), Jon Nutt (Right) [Image courtesy: Fight Circus]

Fury and Bob Sapp [Image courtesy: Fight Circus]

Fury was also seen surrounded by cosplaying dwarfs who are a regular feature of Fight Circus cards. 'The Gypsy King' was also recently seen training at Bangtao Muay Thai in Bangkok.

Jon Jones urges Dana White to make the Tyson Fury fight happen

Dana White recently deviated from the norm, offering Tyson Fury a crossover MMA fight against Jon Jones. Jones' longtime manager Malki Kawa subsequently hinted that the fight might be closer to being done than expected.

'Bones' has now expressed his willingness to take on Fury, urging the UFC president to make the fight happen. The UFC heavyweight champion recently said during a red-carpet event at Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar in Las Vegas:

“I would love it if Dana could make that fight happen. That’s one thing about the UFC, we always give the fans what they want to see. Tyson Fury is just such a magnificent opponent, and it would be awesome to make that fight happen. I’m up for it, and I’d even be willing to box him. Let’s see what happens.”

Catch Jon Jones' comments below:

Meanwhile, the UFC heavyweight title picture remains hanging with fading talks of a clash between Jones and Miocic.

