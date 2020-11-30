Watch: UFC champion Israel Adesanya fanboys over Snoop Dogg's performance at Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was the guest commentator at the much-awaited Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr PPV.

While the whole event was star-studded, it was especially the commentary team that drew praises from all across the globe.

Along with Israel Adesanya, legendary boxer ‘Sugar’ Ray Leonard, and elite combat commentator Mauro Ranallo were also on the commentators' table.

However, the global consensus was that hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg, with his witty comments and one-liners, stole the show completely.

Snoop Dogg Calling The Mike Tyson Vs Roy Jones Fight is a whole legend. “ It’s Like Two Uncles Fighting At A Barbecue” . pic.twitter.com/NmSuXsKR40 — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) November 29, 2020

But it was Snoop Dogg's’ live performance of his hits over the years that truly had the fans across the world grooving and Israel Adesanya was no different.

In his latest Tweet, Israel Adesanya can be seen fanboying as Snoop Dogg performs one of his biggest hits to date, 'Gin and Juice'.

Snoop Dog killed for the performances last night.

A walking legend! C walking legend! 🥁 pic.twitter.com/LpzCNTZy3G — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) November 30, 2020

While other global superstars such as Wiz Khalifa and Ne-Yo – who performed the American National Anthem - were also present, Snoop Dogg stole the show with his commentary and his live performance.

Israel Adesanya was added to the commentary team a few days before the event as he was stuck in the States and unable to return to New Zealand.

Mike Tyson returned to the boxing ring after a gap of 15 years and enthralled everyone with his performance.

He took on a more active and younger Roy Jones Jr. and outperformed the former 4-division champion.

Although the bout was not supposed to have a winner or a loser, it was clear consensus that Tyson would have won the bout had it been scored accurately.

As it would turn out, the bout was announced as a draw.

Israel Adesanya set to take on Jan Blachowicz for the UFC light heavyweight title in March

While it was all fun and games on the day for Izzy, it will be back to business when he returns to New Zealand.

Israel Adesanya is set to take on UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in March for the 205-pound title.

After an impressive KO of Brazilian Paulo Costa, Izzy was expected to face Robert Whittaker but the fight did not materialize.

And even as Glover Teixeira and Anthony Smith have put in stellar performances recently, UFC President Dana White has all but confirmed that it will be ‘The Last Stylebender’ who will fight the Polish Powerhouse next for the title.

Adesanya will look to be the first fighter in the UFC to hold the middleweight and the light heavyweight title simultaneously.