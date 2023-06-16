Watch: UFC fighter The Korean Zombie attacks K-Pop singer Kim Jong-kook as he prepares to train MMA with him

K-Pop singer Kim Jong-kook recently visited MMA fighter Jung Chan-sung at his gym along with actor Kim Gun Woo. The two celebrities decided to train with the MMA fighter. According to an article on allkpop.com, Kim Jong-kook was told by 'The Korean Zombie' that getting punched in the stomach is one of the many methods of training in MMA. This led the singer to put his strength to the test by making 'The Korean Zombie' punch him in the stomach.

'The Korean Zombie' obliged but was surprised to see the K-pop singer withstand his punches. Jung Chan-sung then invited fellow MMA fighter, Hong Joon Young to punch Kook, but the singer was able to withstand his punches as well.

This not only surprised 'The Korean Zombie' but netizens were also full of surpise and praise for the K-Pop singer for his durability.

'The Korean Zombie' is scheduled to face Max Holloway at UFC Fight Night in August this year

'The Korean Zombie' is scheduled to face Max Holloway at UFC Fight Night on August 26, at the Indoor Stadium, Singapore. The fight was finally announced by UFC President Dana White after 'Blessed' issued a challenge to 'The Korean Zombie' which was accepted by the latter.

Max Holloway rides high on a clinical performance in his last fight against Arnold Allen at UFC Kansas City. On the other hand the South Korean fighter last tasted a victory in 2021. He was defeated by Alex Volkanovski at UFC 273 in Jacksonville Florida on April 2022 in a fourth round TKO in his last fight.

It might seem a steep climb for 'The Korean Zombie' but there is a consolation of getting Holloway in what could be the last MMA fight for the South Korean before he hangs up his gloves. Expressing similar thoughts, an MMA reporter Alex Behunin tweeted:

"Everyone mad at the matchmakers about The Korean Zombie fight should chill. He really, really wanted to fight Max Holloway for his retirement fight."

He really, really wanted to fight Max Holloway for his retirement fight

