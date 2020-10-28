Watch: UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson posts an animated video simulating how his fight with Conor McGregor will go 

Tony Ferguson’s social media posts are undoubtedly among the most interesting and entertaining. He has developed a cult following with his quirky hashtags and wonky grammar.

The latest on the receiving end of Tony Ferguson’s jibe is the former two-division champion, Conor McGregor. Conor has been in the mix for a lightweight title shot since Khabib Nurmagomedov shocked the mixed martial arts community by announcing his retirement after defending his belt against Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 254.

Tony Ferguson, on the other hand, feels that the Irishman shouldn't get a title shot straight away. To that end, he posted an animated video of a fight simulation between Conor and himself.

The hilarious video starts with Tony jumping in the air and landing a punch on Conor’s head. Two scary-looking hands then appear out of nowhere seemingly in a nod to Tony’s moniker “El Cucuy”.

After a brief scuffle, Tony hits Conor with a vertical elbow breaking his teeth. He then does his patented Iminari roll and takes down Conor before unleashing a barrage of punches.

Conor then throws a chair at Tony, missing him, and then gets hit in the face with a brutal knee from Tony. After a brief exchange, Tony jumps off the Octagon, throws a Superman punch off the cage, and knocks Conor out.

The presence of a soundtrack akin to video games from the ’80s makes the clip all the more hilarious.

“McNugget🎶Monday On A Tuesday” B# Sharp My Gente ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # Snapjitsu™️ 🌱 hashTag: # oldclip 🥋Attn To Whom It May Conern: Tiramisu🍮Tuezdayze Will Commence To Regularly Scheduled Time Next Week. That Is All -Champ 🕴 pic.twitter.com/CmDUw0BUGF — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) October 28, 2020

This is not the first time that Tony Ferguson has used animation to taunt his contemporaries at Lightweight.

A few days ago Tony Ferguson had shared a short video/GIF showcasing the brutal uppercut he landed on Justin Gaethje during their fight.

Uppercut💪🤓Bish’# SweeeeeetChinMusic!!! 🎶 Dont Worry We’ll See You Soon🖕😁 -Champ ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/l1qMKSJYnA — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) October 20, 2020

It wasn't a happy outing for Ferguson though, as he was stopped by Justin Gaethje in the 5th round. Gaethje would them go on to earn a title shot at UFC 254 against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Tony Ferguson speculated to fight Michael Chandler early next year

It is worth noticing that Tony Ferguson was scheduled to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov for the title. However, the cursed match-up was cancelled for the 6th time due to Covid-19 restrictions preventing Khabib from travelling.

Justin stepped in as a replacement for Khabib and won the bout at UFC 249.

“El Cucuy” has not fought since and has been looking for his next opponent.

UFC newcomer Michael Chandler, who served as a backup in the Khabib Nurmagomedov – Justin Gaethje main event at UFC 254, is also without an opponent.

Many analysts are speculating that “El Cucuy” could welcome Chandler to the UFC and that the fight could be scheduled for early 2021.