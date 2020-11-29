Watch: How UFC middleweight Jack Hermansson reacted in real-time when he learned Kevin Holland fight was off

UFC middleweight contender Jack Hermansson has had another change of opponent for UFC Vegas 16 on December 5th.

Jack Hermansson’s scheduled opponent Kevin Holland had to be withdrawn from the fight after he tested positive for COVID 19.

This would have been Holland’s first chance to main event a UFC event.

Kevin Holland is out of next weekend’s main event against Jack Hermansson due to a positive COVID test, per multiple sources.



Current plan is for Hermansson to now fight Marvin Vettori in the main event of next weekend’s show, sources say, though, no bout agreement issued yet. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 28, 2020

Italian fighter Marvin Vettori was then chosen and announced as his replacement soon after.

Jack Hermansson Tweeted out a short video of him getting the call about his replacement from his manager.

“Today I got the call that my fight with Kevin Holland (handle) was off. And I was offered Marvin Vettori (handle).” - The Tweet stated.

Today I got the call that my fight with @Trailblaze2top was off. And I was offered @MarvinVettori pic.twitter.com/Aviex66P67 — jack hermansson (@jackthejokermma) November 29, 2020

Jack Hermansson is wearing earphones so one is unable to hear what his manager Tim Simpson tells him but his initial reaction is all ‘no’ and ‘f**k’.

He further added, “Let us do it, I did not travel here not to fight. We’re in. Sounds good,” perhaps replying to Simpson suggesting Vettori’s name as a replacement for the Swede.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Holland himself was a replacement for the main event on December 5th.

English prospect Darren Till was initially supposed to take on Jack Hermansson but had to pull out of the fight due to injury earlier in the month.

Kevin Holland was then chosen as Till’s replacement after winning four fights back to back.

Incidentally, all of Holland’s wins have been in 2020, making him one of the most active and successful fighters this year.

Marvin Vettori to now face Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 16

Italian bruiser Marvin Vettori was announced as Jack Hermansson’s replacement soon after Holland had to be pulled from the main event.

The 27-year-old Vettori has had 8 fights in the Octagon so far.

The turn of events could provide an interesting opportunity for both fighters.

Marvin Vettori would be looking to impress UFC President Dana White by accepting the fight on short notice and disposing of the 4th ranked UFC middleweight.

Hermasnsson, on the other hand, will be happy on getting a ranked opponent instead of Holland.

While Vettori steps in the octagon on a three-fight win streak, ‘The Joker’ would be looking to get his second win in 2020. He had earlier finished Kelvin Gastelum and would be looking for a win to cement his place as next in line for the title shot against champion Israel Adesanya.