Watch: UFC's exciting new video shows off just how stacked the lightweight division is

The UFC has uploaded a new video to their official YouTube channel showing off the state of affairs in the lightweight division as of July 2021. The video, titled 'State of the UFC Lightweight Division | July 2021', boasts the abundance of talent in the stacked 155-pound bracket.

The promo starts by reminding fans of former lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement at UFC 254 and how a battle ensued for the vacant belt. It goes on to show how current lightweight titleholder, Charles Oliveira, took hold of the belt by beating Michael Chandler at UFC 262.

Chandler, who came off a vicious knockout victory over Dan Hooker in his UFC debut, had his eyes set on winning the vacant world title by beating 'Do Bronx'. However, 'Iron' Mike fell short when Charles Oliveira's right hook landed flush on his chin, enough to get knocked down and eventually lose via TKO.

The UFC's new video gives us a clear outlook on Charles Oliveira's current win streak, a possible title defense this year, and him being in his prime.

Speaking of Charles Oliveira's first title defense, it is no surprise that the video then proceeds to introduce No.1-ranked contender Dustin Poirier. After turning down a title fight for the trilogy against Conor McGregor, 'The Diamond' emerged victorious at UFC 264 and held on to his divisional ranking. He will most likely face 'Do Bronx' sometime later this year or early 2022.

The video continues to boast of the talent present in the UFC's 155-pound division. Other than the No.1 contender, there are several hungry and skilled fighters who are all gunning to be and have the ability to be champions.

Names such as Justin Gaethje, Beneil Dariush, Tony Ferguson, newest top five entrant Islam Makhachev, and 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor still pose a very valid threat to anyone holding the title in the lightweight division.

Watch the video below:

Charles Oliveria will fight Dustin Poirier for the UFC lightweight belt this year, per Dana White

Champion Charles Oliveira is set to defend his title for the first time since winning it at UFC 262. The Brazilian will face No.1-ranked Dustin Poirier who defeated Conor McGregor in their trilogy fight.

UFC president Dana White confirmed in the post-fight press conference at UFC 264 that the title fight will most likely take place at the end of 2021, possibly December.

White said he believes McGregor would have made it out of the round if not for the injury. He said when McGregor heals, a fourth fight with Poirier is likely. And Poirier is next for the title shot. #UFC264 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) July 11, 2021

Edited by Avinash Tewari