Watch: When Conor McGregor demolished opponent with mean punches in his first-ever MMA knockout

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is known as one of MMA's finest knockout artists. McGregor's left hand has, in fact, become the stuff of legends. Let's revisit the first time the Irishman secured a knockout win in MMA.

Unsurprisingly, the Irishman finished his first-ever pro MMA fight via knockout. In his pro debut in March 2008 at Cage of Truth 2 (COT 2), McGregor secured the finish over Gary Morris in the second round. A series of crushing hooks from the Irishman made the referee call a stop to the contest.

Watch Conor McGregor's first pro-MMA fight below:

Interestingly, all his wins before debuting for the UFC in 2013 have been from finishes. From 2008 to 2013, The Irishman racked up 12 finishes, including 11 knockouts and 1 submission. The 34-year-old secured his career's first decision win in his second UFC fight. At UFC Fight Night 26, the Irishman outclassed a young up-and-coming Max Holloway to secure his first unanimous decision win.

Apart from being a knockout artist, the former two-division champion is also widely viewed as one of MMA's greatest trash talkers, a skill that 'Notorious' has thoroughly used to further his stardom. His iconic line trolling Jeremy Stephens lives on to this day.

Watch it below:

Watch: When Conor McGregor executed his only submission win

Despite being known for many things like his left hand and legendary skills on the mic, UFC superstar Conor McGregor has not always been known for ground fighting or grappling.

However, the Irishman does, in fact, hold a submission win on his stellar resume. The 34-year-old's lone submission win came in his 2012 Cage Warrior featherweight title bout against Dave Hill.

At the Cage Warrior's Fighting Championship 47, McGregor locked in a perfect rear naked choke late in the second round to secure the win and be crowned the promotion's new 145lb champion.

Watch McGregor win via submission below:

However, Conor McGregor and submissions have a troubling history. Four of the six losses on his record are from submission defeats. The Irishman's first loss in the UFC came via a rear naked choke at the hands of Nate Diaz at UFC 196. He then lost against former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, his biggest UFC pay-per-view to date, via fourth-round submission.

Watch the highlights of UFC 229 below:

