Watch: When Conor McGregor explained why he called Dustin Poirier a "pea head"

Conor McGregor is known for his brutal trash-talking, and he has gained an edge in many fights by getting into his opponents' heads. However, one of these fighters came looking for revenge and got it, which brings us to UFC 264.

Conor McGregor has called Dustin Poirier a "pea head" for the longest time, and its origins can be traced back to their UFC 178 bout in 2014. It was McGregor's fourth fight in the UFC, and he was already making waves in the featherweight division.

During the build-up to the fight, McGregor assumed the role of aggressor, and a lot of trash-talking was taking place. It appears the term "pea head" has made its return ahead of their July 10 bout. Conor McGregor uploaded an audio clip on Twitter mocking Poirier and calling him a silly hillbilly.

If you don't know what a "pea head" is, you're not alone, as Poirier was also confused about the term back in 2014. However, Conor McGregor came to his rescue and explained what the word meant in his typical, entertaining style. In a throwback video uploaded by MMA Clips New & Old, you can hear the Irishman give his explanation. He said:

"A peahead is like a, you know a pea that you eat? It's like a small little green pea? He just has an unusually small head, I believe, with a weird little goatee. So that's what that is."

Watch the full video here:

What's next for Conor McGregor if he beats Dustin Poirier?

While McGregor might be the slight underdog for this fight, there's always a chance that the Irishman can change the fight in a second. His knockout power is legendary, and if he can get back to his best, Dustin Poirier will have serious problems.

If Conor McGregor wins the fight, he will challenge the new UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the belt.

Poirier and McGregor's trilogy bout headlines a stacked card.



IT'S #UFC264 FIGHT WEEK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PzfzWiv50w — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 5, 2021

This will provide some added motivation for the superstar, and fans might expect to see him give it his all to go and beat Poirier. Another title win for Conor McGregor will surely elevate his status as one of the greatest to ever step inside the octagon.

