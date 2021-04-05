Watch: When Conor McGregor impersonated Liam Neeson ahead of his fight against Dennis Siver

Conor McGregor is a staunch admirer of fellow countryman Liam Neeson. 'The Notorious' has consistently heaped praise on the Hollywood superstar and even admitted that Neeson is someone "you should not mess with".

Following the release of 'Taken 3', the final installment in the Taken series starring Neeson, McGregor was asked about his views on the Irish actor during an interview with Fox Sports. The 32-year-old said he would never mess with someone like Neeson.

"Liam Neeson has made his name as a tough guy on screen," McGregor told Fox Sports. "You should not mess with an Irishman like Liam Neeson. I certainly would not," he added.

Conor McGregor then proceeded to impersonate Neeson. The UFC superstar mimicked Neeson by repeating his iconic quote from the Taken movie, which was released in 2008.

"I have a very particular set of skills. Skills I have acquired through a long career. Skills that make me a nightmare to someone like you. I will find you, and I will kill you," impersonated McGregor.

You can watch McGregor's impersonation below:

McGregor's interview was released on the day it was announced he would challenge Dennis Siver. The Notorious went on to defeat Siver in a dominating performance and he knocked out the German in the second round of the bout.

In an interview with TMZ Sports in 2015, Conor McGregor once again spoke highly of Neeson.

Conor McGregor looking to get back in the win column at UFC 264

Conor McGregor suffered the first knockout loss of his career against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. The Irishman was returning from a year-long lay-off, having fought Donald Cerrone at the start of 2020.

After a convincing display in the opening 5 minutes, McGregor was knocked out in the second round, following devastating calf kicks and some dirty boxing from Poirier. 'The Diamond' successfully exacted his revenge on McGregor and laid the groundwork for a trilogy bout between the two lightweights.

Poirier and McGregor have both confirmed that they have signed a bout agreement for their trilogy fight. McGregor also claimed he is ready to "adjust and absolutely destroy" Poirier. The two fighters will share the Octagon for the third time at UFC 264 on July 10th.

The fight is booked!

July 10th you’re gonna see what the Mac is about.

Adjust and absolutely fucking destroy! #BilliStrut pic.twitter.com/bdFlGyN3i1 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 3, 2021