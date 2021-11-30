Watch: When Conor McGregor was informed of Jose Aldo's injury ahead of their featherweight title bout

As his recovery continues, it’s time to take a look back at one of the biggest crossroads for Conor McGregor in his illustrious career.

Conor McGregor is no longer the global MMA sensation that he once was, but when he was on that initial rise, it was hard to ignore just how much he went through in order to get to the top. 'The Notorious' became a two-weight UFC champion and the beginning of that journey saw him tear through the featherweight division with ruthless efficiency.

It was all set to culminate at UFC 189 when he challenged Jose Aldo for the UFC featherweight championship. However, with just two weeks left until fight night, Aldo had to pull out as a result of a “broken rib.”

While he eventually beat Chad Mendes at the event to win the interim strap, the initial shock of knowing Aldo was out certainly surprised McGregor, as this footage proves:

“Oh my god. So what happens now? Was it a body shot? Did he take a body shot? He got hit with a body shot? F***ing hell.”

After UFC president Dana White told him about the plan to push his Aldo fight back, the great Conor McGregor made it clear that he was open to taking a bout in the meantime, which he did.

“The Aldo fight, that’s September. Whether I’m gonna take another one is the question.”

Conor McGregor beat Chad Mendes, beat Jose Aldo and then went up to lightweight and captured the 155-pound belt.

What’s next for Conor McGregor?

If we fast forward to the present day, things are looking quite different for the former king.

After back-to-back losses against Dustin Poirier in 2021, Conor McGregor has been forced to go back to the drawing board and recuperate, especially after breaking his leg in the trilogy fight at UFC 264.

UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Irishman has made it crystal clear that his intention is to bounce back from these disappointments and pursue the UFC lightweight championship upon returning. Whether or not the UFC has the same plan, though, remains to be seen.

We would like 2 minutes of your time, MMA fans. We promise you, it will help us improve.

Edited by Harvey Leonard