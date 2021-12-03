Watch when Conor McGregor predicted that Khabib Nurmagomedov would go on to win the lightweight title

Conor McGregor's ascension to the top of the UFC mountain was accelerated by his bold predictions. Recognized as one of the most polarizing figures in the history of MMA, the UFC megastar is known for his uncanny ability to accurately predict how things will play out in the world of mixed martial arts. This rightfully earned him the 'Mystic Mac' moniker, which has stuck with him since the start of his fighting career.

While not many may be aware of this, the former double champion had also predicted that Khabib Nurmagomedov would go on to become the lightweight champion. At the UFC 189 press conference, 'Mystic Mac' was asked who he would take the belt from at lightweight after getting past Jose Aldo. McGregor initially stated that it would be from whoever had it in the division. However, when asked to predict the champion at 155 by the time he moved up to lightweight, here's what McGregor said:

"I think Khabib will get the lightweight belt."

Watch Conor McGregor predict Khabib Nurmagomedov's lightweight title win below:

While Conor McGregor's (22-6 MMA) next fight was at 170 against the younger Diaz brother, it appears that 'Mystic Mac' was quite accurate in his prediction on many levels.

The Irish star moved up to lightweight in 2016 and became the double champion by defeating Eddie Alvarez in the main event of UFC 205. Interestingly, his prediction about Khabib Nurmagomedov becoming the lightweight champion also came true and, not surprisingly, the two crossed paths in 2018 after the Dagestani star became the champion for the first time.

Conor McGregor undergoes remarkable transformation ahead of UFC return

While Conor McGregor has been away from the sport since suffering a broken leg at UFC 264 in his fight against Dustin Poirier, he has been hard at work and displayed a sensational transformation by sharing a series of pictures through his social media.

Conor McGregor now appears so big that his trainer John Kavanagh joked he could make a return to the octagon at middleweight. In an interview with Submission Radio, Kavanagh said:

“He’s going to be back in the gym, he’s going to be back on the mats now in the next couple of weeks with me. He’s doing a lot of strength training at the moment. The guy's jacked. I think he’s coming back as a middleweight (laughs). But he’ll be back on the mats with me now shortly and we’ll start off with combat sports training again."

You can watch John Kavanagh's full interview with Submission Radio below:

Also Read Article Continues below

As of this moment, it isn't clear if Conor McGregor is looking to move up divisions in his UFC return. He is currently ninth in the UFC lightweight rankings and is expecting to fully resume MMA sparring by April 2022.

Edited by Aziel Karthak