Watch: When Daniel Cormier laughed it off as Khabib Nurmagomedov tried to submit him during grappling training

Sharing roots in grappling since before their days in the UFC, Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov developed close ties training together in the same gym, American Kickboxing Academy (AKA). Trying to prove themselves superior in the art of grappling, 'DC' and Khabib are often seen tussling with each other as well.

Coach Javier Mendez took to YouTube, harking back to the time Khabib went all in trying to force a submission out of Daniel Cormier. However, Mendez has since made the video inaccessible to the general public by making it a private post.

The video saw Khabib Nurmagomedov in top position as he tried to coax a tap out of the formidable Daniel Cormier. Every time Khabib would go in for a submission, DC would laugh it off, seemingly unpeturbed by The Eagle's famed strength. DC subsequently turns things around and gains top position, pinning Khabib to the ground.

Daniel Cormier admitted Khabib Nurmagomedov was stronger than everyone thinks

When a heavyweight like Daniel Cormier admits that when a 155-pounder is freakishly strong, that is something to be taken seriously. In a previous interview with Mike Swick, on his podcast Real Quick with Mike Swick, he said;

“Dustin went between rounds and said, ‘I can’t get him off me.’ He’s just a beast man. You felt it, I felt it — when I grab a guy that fights at 155 and I go, ‘man, he feels strong,’ it’s crazy. That should not happen. He should not feel strong to me whenever I grab him, but he is,” marveled Daniel Cormier.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was perhaps one of the most complete fighters in the world before he hung his gloves up for good. In addition to flawless wrestling, the Dagestani phenom solidified himself at the top of the combat sports community as a master grappler and an underrated striker.

The fact that a former wrestling Olympian in DC hailed Khabib's strength in grappling is merely a further testament to his talent.

