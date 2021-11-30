Watch: When Eugene Bareman recalled getting corner advice from "big mouth" Israel Adesanya during a fight

Old footage has re-emerged of Eugene Bareman discussing advice he got in his corner from student Israel Adesanya.

Throughout the course of his career, Israel Adesanya has leaned heavily on the support and coaching of City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman. What many tend to forget, though, is that Bareman has been a member of the mixed martial arts community for over 20 years, which includes his own fighting career.

From kickboxing to MMA and beyond, Bareman has competed in a variety of fights across many different disciplines. Israel Adesanya followed in his footsteps, and whenever Eugene decided to step back into the cage or ring himself, 'The Last Stylebender' was right by his side, as proven in the following clip.

“Israel I heard, he said, ‘Straight down the middle,' and I went straight down the middle. That was my 49th fight and I’m quite attune to what’s happening around me. Israel’s voice, because I’m so familiar with it, sometimes stands out above the rest. For some reason every fight I have recently, I can hear him quite clearly. It helps that he’s a big mouth and he likes to talk a lot, so I’m always listening to his voice whether I like it or not!”

In turn, it’s safe to assume that Eugene Bareman has given Israel Adesanya the kind of advice he needs and desires over the years too.

What’s next for Israel Adesanya?

After successfully defending his UFC middleweight title once again in a winning effort against Marvin Vettori, it appears as if Israel Adesanya will have another rematch, this time against long-time rival Robert Whittaker in early 2022.

Whittaker has fought incredibly hard to get back to another title shot after Adesanya captured his belt just over two years ago. In what is expected to be another fight for the ages, these two middleweight mainstays will attempt to put an end to what has been a really fun rivalry.

No official location has been provided, but UFC 271 in February is the targeted event.

