Watch: When Jake Paul took a dig at Floyd Mayweather's potential son-in-law, NBA YoungBoy 

Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather were involved in an online feud even before the YouTuber ran away with Mayweather's hat. Mayweather had even expressed interest in taking on Jake Paul when his bout against the older Paul sibling wasn't looking viable.

Jake Paul immediately agreed to a potential matchup against the boxing legend but had some conditions of his own.

In a Twitter post dating back to February, the 24-year old called out Floyd Mayweather and took a dig at his potential son-in-law, YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

In a poem addressed to the former multi-division world champion, Jake Paul said-

"Dear Mr. Mayweather, who runs your Instagram? They need to get paid better. Do us a favor and stay off social media. You should focus on learning to read, retirement or maybe an encyclopedia. You called me out to fight but you are half my height. You might beat my brother but Jake Paul is a different type. F**k your proposition. I don't do exhibitions. We can fight on my conditions. 50-50 commissions. Oh, and we haven't forgotten, you tried training Nate to beat me, I left him unconscious on the canvas. Let's hope you are not that easy. A quick NBA knockout, he's never boxing again. Speaking of NBA, who knocked up your daughter my friend? After I KO (Ben) Askren on Triller, April 17th, I would love to fight you Floyd and punch you in those fake veneer ass teeth."

Rapper NBA YoungBoy had his seventh child with Floyd Mayweather's daughter, Yaya. The two were involved in a huge controversy last year after Yaya stabbed one of YoungBoy's baby mothers, Lapattra Jacobs.

Floyd Mayweather accused Jake Paul of imitating black culture

Floyd Mayweather responded to Jake Paul via Instagram and called out the YouTuber-turned-boxer for trying to imitate black culture.

Labeling Jake Paul a 'fake professional fighter', Mayweather wrote in a since deleted Instagram post-

"Jake Paul is talking about he don't do exhibitions, them two bullsh*t boxing matches he had were exhibitions. They were not against real professional boxers. And I don’t even play when it comes to education because millions of blacks got lynched just for reading. Let me see, you went to get a black boxing trainer, try to dress like you're black, wear jewelry like black people, try to dance like black people, but you don't want to be BLACK. All you do is jack black swag from us. You go from groupie fan to a fake professional fighter, this world is crazy."

