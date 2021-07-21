Watch: When Khabib Nurmagomedov copied Dana White's signature line when naming the best combat athlete of all time

In a fun interaction with Henry Cejudo, former 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov used UFC president Dana White's trademark line 'If you don't know, now you know'.

When Cejudo asked 'The Eagle' who he thinks is the greatest combat sports athlete of all time, Khabib responded by saying:

"Daniel Cormier...If you don't know, now you know."

See a clip of the light-hearted interaction below:

Dana White uses the famous line every time he makes a video previewing each fight card. In the clips, White talks about fights that should be on every MMA fan's radar for the upcoming event.

An example of the videos can be seen below:

UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov was last seen in the octagon at UFC 254 in October 2020 when he took on fellow lightweight Justin Gaethje. The Dagestani fighter made light work of Gaethje, submitting 'The Highlight' in the second round of the fight.

In his post-fight interview, Khabib announced his retirement from the sport of MMA.

"Today, I wanna say, it was my last fight and no way I'm gonna come here without my father...When UFC called me about Justin, I talked with my mother...I promise her, it's gonna be my last fight. And if I give my word, I have to follow this...I know only one thing, what I want from the UFC...you guys have to put me on [as] number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world because I deserve this." Khabib Nurmagomedov said in his post-fight interview at UFC 254.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has continued to coach post-retirement

Coach @TeamKhabib is having an incredible year so far! 🦅#UFCVegas31 pic.twitter.com/MbLWOso2RG — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 18, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov seems to have adjusted well from the role of a fighter to that of an MMA coach. 'The Eagle' may have left the sport as a competitor, but his undefeated streak continues even as a coach.

Khabib boasts a 4-0 a record in the UFC as a coach in 2021. His latest victory came at UFC Vegas 31 when his protege Islam Makhachev submitted Thiago Moises in the fourth round of their main event bout.

Also Read: "This guy pressured me all four rounds" - Islam Makhachev reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov's reaction to his UFC Vegas 31 win over Thiago Moises

Edited by Harvey Leonard