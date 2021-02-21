Watch: When Latest UFC heavyweight sensation Tom Aspinall got the better of middleweight star Darren Till in sparring

UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall once got the better of his training partner and UFC middleweight fighter, Darren Till in a sparring session.

Tom Aspinall faced former champion Andrei Arlovski in a heavyweight matchup to kick off UFC Vegas 19. Tom Aspinall shot for a double leg take down early and quickly transitioned into a rear naked choke to pick up a submission win in the second round.

"Let's let the rest of the division see as little as possible."



Tom Aspinall discusses his approach to fighting Andre Arlovski at #UFCVegas19 🔊⬆️ pic.twitter.com/NuCm2Ag6xd — UFC News (@UFCNews) February 17, 2021

Prior to his UFC debut in Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, Cage Warriors released a video of Tom Aspinall where he seems to get the better of his sparring partner, Darren Till. The video was orginally recorded in the run up to Cage Warriors 107 where Tom Aspinall blasted through Michael Ben Hamouda in less than a minute. To end the sparring session, Tom Aspinall can be seen battering the 'Gorilla' against the cage before taking him down.

Darren Till is all praises for Tom Aspinall.

Darren Till has been vocal about promoting his partner Tom Aspinall, since his days in Cage Warriors. While emphasising on the skill and talent of Tom Aspinall, Darren Till told talkSPORT.com:

I train with him on a daily basis and I struggle with him, even in my department where I am a master in striking. He is such a fast guy for a heavyweight, you’ll hear everyone who trains with him or sees him saying it. He is so fast for a heavyweight and he dances around like nothing I’ve seen before.

Tom Aspinall and Darren Till train together at Kaobon MMA in Liverpool alongwith the likes UFC featherweight, Mike Grundy . Tom Aspinall's father Andy Aspinall is also a BJJ coach at Kaobon and a friend of head coach Colin Heron. Appreciating Darren Till for endorsing him, Tom Aspoinall told MMA Fighting:

It’s really good, but if you asked any of my teammates they’d tell you the same…I know I’m the main event because of Till. I’m fully aware of that and it’s been very nice of him [to endorse me ahead of the fight]. It’s good stuff.