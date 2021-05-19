Watch: When Michael Bisping lifted Cody Garbrandt's spirits following disappointing loss

Michael Bisping once reminded Cody Garbrandt that competing against an elite fighter across the 30-ft long UFC canvas is an opportunity only a few valorous gladiators get.

Fighters put it all on the line when fighting in the biggest MMA promotion. However, one of the two combatants has to suffer defeat as the other basks in glory.

During a post-fight interview at UFC 217, Michael Bisping told 'No Love' to keep his spirits elated despite losing to former teammate TJ Dillashaw. Bisping also alluded that no MMA critic would be brave enough to step into the UFC cage for a fight.

"We win some, we lose some Cody. We live to fight another day, you know what I'm saying. Well done, man, well done. F**k it, you know, that's the way it goes. it's the way it goes. It's the fight game, you know what I mean. All these people talk s**t. They don't have the balls to step in there. Well done. I'm proud of you," said Michael Bisping.

Check out Michael Bisping's heartfelt message to Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217:

#UFCVegas27 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/GkuFB9IN2w — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 18, 2021

Cody Garbrandt will face Rob Font next

Following three consecutive losses, Cody Garbrandt went on a year-long hiatus in 2019. The Ohio-native returned to action at UFC 250 against Raphael Assuncao. 'No Love' stunned the MMA world with a sensational punch at the end of the second round. Check out Garbrandt's vicious knockout victory over Assuncao below:

Subsequently, Cody decided to drop to the 125 pounds division to challenge flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo. But health issues forced Garbrandt to withdraw from the venture. After Figueiredo was booked for a rematch with Brandon Moreno, the former Claymont Mustang linebacker chose to stay at 135 lbs.

Cody Garbrandt will now face surging bantamweight Rob Font at UFC Vegas 27. Font is coming off a spectacular win over former title contender Marlon Moraes at UFC Fight Night 183 in December 2020.

Check out the official poster for the upcoming bantamweight main event clash below:

#UFCVegas27 pic.twitter.com/haZXTzdtIp — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 18, 2021