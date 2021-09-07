Watch: When Paddy Pimblett threw up during his post-fight interview because of hot chocolate and Ferrero Rochers

Paddy Pimblett is quickly becoming the talk of the town. 'The Baddy' left MMA fans impressed with his debut at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till last weekend.

As good as the 26-year-old is inside the cage, Pimblett's antics and hilarious interviews have also played a huge role in the Liverpudlian's rising popularity.

One infamous incident occurred during his time in the Cage Warriors promotion. In November 2016, Pimblett took on Julian Erosa in the main event of Cage Warriors Unplugged. The featherweight title was on the line. Pimblett went five hard rounds with his opponent and edged out a unanimous decision victory.

But what was supposed to be a joyous occasion turned into an embarrassing ordeal for Pimblett. During his post-fight interview, the Englishman started puking on the floor.

Many believed the 26-year-old had puked blood. However, 'The Baddy' later uploaded a post to Instagram clarifying that it was hot chocolate and Ferrero Rocher that made him throw up mid-interview.

See a screenshot of Paddy Pimblett's post below:

Paddy Pimblett reveals the truth about his puking incident at Cage Warriors Unplugged

"I'd like to thank every1 for all the kind messages asking about my health. I didn't spew blood it was hot chocolate an Ferraro Rocher I'd consumed. Even on my worst day I got the job done it's that simple!!! Seeing some very uneducated fans chat sh*t is just embarrassing. Can't do wrong from doing right in this sport no matter what [I] am a c**t," wrote Paddy Pimblett in his Instagram post.

The post was uploaded to Pimblett's old Instagram account, which was suspended after the 26-year-old's back-and-forth with another user.

Paddy Pimblett made a triumphant debut at UFC Vegas 36

Paddy Pimblett managed to live up to the hype on his debut at UFC Vegas 36. The lightweight prospect knocked out Luigi Ventramini in the opening round. 'The Baddy' was also awarded a 'Performance of the Night' bonus worth $50,000.

