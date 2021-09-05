"Give me my account back, you lizards!" - Paddy Pimblett calls out Instagram after his win at UFC Fight Night

Paddy Pimblett has called out the social media platform Instagram, asking them to give him his old account back.

After his win at UFC Vegas 36, 'The Baddy' gave an interview to MMA journalist Megan Olivi. When Olivi asked whether the UFC debutant wanted to call out any athlete for his next fight, the 26-year-old said:

"Anyone who wants it. I'm not really calling anyone out. Just the only thing I wanna call out is the company Instagram. Give me my account back, you lizards!"

You can watch a clip of Paddy Pimblett's unique callout below:

In another interview, Paddy Pimblett revealed that a back-and-forth interaction with another Instagram user led to his account being suspended:

"Someone on me Instagram was giving me grief. Saying stuff to me. He's from Wales, he was from Bristol and he was a Manchester City fan. So I told him to go and support his local team. And he started trying to give me s*** back and forth so I put him on my story and gave him some stick. He must have reported me like a little b***h."

'The Baddy' even posted about the issue on his Twitter account:

How am I still waiting to get back onto my @instagram what on earth is going on here? I have a fight in 3 weeks that I need to promote and yous arnt even giving me a response?! @ufc @UFCEurope @UFCFightPass do my employers fancy helping me out here??? pic.twitter.com/eHkzYSVrmx — Paddy Pimblett (@PaddyTheBaddy) August 11, 2021

You can watch an interview with Paddy Pimblett explaining the situation below:

Paddy Pimblett won his debut fight in the UFC

Paddy Pimblett made his highly anticipated UFC debut at UFC Vegas 36. 'The Baddy' opened up the main card for the event in a lightweight matchup against Luigi Vendramini.

The 26-year-old took some heavy shots in the beginning but came back and finished his opponent in the opening round.

After the spectacular victory, Pimblett's Instagram following skyrocketed from 28,000 to 200,000 in one fight. 'The Baddy' also took home the 'Performance of the Night' bonus worth $50,000.

When asked about his thoughts on the sudden rise of social media followers, Paddy Pimblett described himself as a showman. He explained that he wants to put on entertaining fights for his fans, even if it leads to him getting hit.

Khabib Nurmagomedov fan? This is the location you're looking for!

Edited by Jack Cunningham