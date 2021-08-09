Watch: When it took 3 Dagestanis including Khabib Nurmagomedov to pin down Daniel Cormier at AKA

Daniel Cormier was a six-time US World or Olympic Team Member, a World bronze medalist, a World Cup runner-up, a Pan American Games gold medalist (bronze in 2007) and a two-time Pan American champion as a wrestler.

So it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that it took three Dagestani wrestlers to pin the former two-division UFC champion during wrestling practice.

Daniel Cormier trains with Khabib Nurmagomedov and other Dagestani fighters under the tutelage of head coach Javier Mendez at the American Kickboxing Academy.

Mendez uploaded a video to his own YouTube channel, JavierMendezAKApodcast, in which Cormier can be seen being overpowered by three Dagestani teammates.

The trio included his close friend Khabib Nurmagomedov, Khabib's cousin Umar Numagomedov and UFC flyweight prospect Tagir Ulanbekov.

Coach Javier Mendez denied any help to 'DC', claiming that he couldn't wrestle. As Khabib and Umar caught Daniel Cormier in armbars, Tagir joined in by trapping Cormier in a heel hook. Their teammates watching the ongoings joked about the move, labeling it the 'Russian crucifix'.

Not one to accept defeat, Daniel Cormier caught Umar Nurmagomedov unawares and took him down. Another teammate came to Umar's rescue, briefly pulling Cormier away so that the Dagestani could gain position. 'DC', of course, claimed victory in the scrap that ensued.

When Daniel Cormier was almost jumped by the Dagestani contingent

Khabib Nurmagomedov engaged in an all-out brawl with Conor McGregor's corner after choking out the Irishman in the main event of UFC 229. Daniel Cormier said he wasn't shocked by the incident when asked about his teammates' sudden outrage.

Cormier himself was in a bizarre situation when he was almost on the receiving end of an attack from the Dagestanis. Ahead of his heavyweight title defense against Derrick Lewis, Daniel Cormier told reporters at UFC 230 media day:

“No, because one time I did him (Khabib) something, hurt his neck in practice and they were about to kick my ass. Like seriously, they all started standing up and they were kind of surrounding me. Those guys don’t play around, man. They got up. They actually got up. I was like, ‘Hey man, don’t ever come in here and jump me. It’s my gym.’ But they don’t mess around, man. Khabib does not play around and he is honestly the crown jewel of that circle. They love him and rightfully so. We all do, too.”

