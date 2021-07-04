Watch: When UFC superstar Conor McGregor skillfully juggled a football

With the European Championship in full flow, football fever is at an all-time high, and Irish MMA superstar Conor McGregor is no different.

McGregor has been constantly linked to the sport of football/soccer, with the Irishman constantly hinting at the possibility of him purchasing a club.

However, it is clear that McGregor's interest in football is not just from a business perspective. A recent video has emerged of the former double-champion showing off his skills by juggling a football down a street.

It appears Conor McGregor may have a future in sport, even outside the MMA octagon. Unfortunately, he will not have had a team to back during this year's Euros, as Ireland did not qualify.

UFC 264: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3

Ireland may not have a chance at securing gold this year, but Conor McGregor just might.

He is currently scheduled to face off against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10. A win will likely set the Irishman up for a title shot against the newly crowned lightweight champion Charles Olivera, possibly before the year is out.

However, facing Dustin Poirier will be no walk in the park. Conor McGregor was able to defeat him when they faced off in 2014. However, that fight was at featherweight, and both men were still very early into their MMA careers.

Poirier then moved up to lightweight and went on an incredible winning streak, defeating some of the 155-pound division's best including Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez and Dan Hooker.

McGregor also moved to lightweight, although he only competed twice before rematching Poirier, knocking out Eddie Alvarez and being submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

He did pick up a win over Donald Cerrone at welterweight as well. However, when McGregor fought Dustin Poirier for the second time at UFC 257, it was clear who the more active fighter had been.

Poirier survived McGregor's hardest shots, debiliating his movement with calf kicks before knocking him out with crisp boxing.

Conor McGregor has vowed to fix his mistakes in their trilogy bout, although it has only been six months since the loss.

Will that be enough time for 'The Notorious' to adapt to the modern MMA meta? Fans will find out in a week's time.

