WATCH: When Xiong Jing Nan displayed the decorum of a true world champion by holding back on fallen foe 

ONE strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan is one of the most dangerous strikers in the sport today - and also one of the classiest. Her beastly persona inside the ring belies the gentle and cordial nature outside of it.

If you want to understand what we're talking about, watch Xiong's bout with Samara Santos Cunha at ONE: Beyond the Horizon in 2018. 'The Panda' was lighting the Brazilian up with her patented power shots and landed the kill shot during a violent flurry.

Santos Cunha was dazed after eating multiple shots and was crashing down to the canvas. Instead of landing another killing blow, Xiong Jing Nan stopped her punch mid-way and allowed the referee to save her opponent.

After the bell rang she even went down on her knees and assisted in getting her opponent some medical attention. Such a class act in a fighter is a rarity in this sport.

Here's a video of the finish:

Xiong Jing Nan to defend her ONE strawweight MMA world title against Stamp Fairtex at ONE 168

'The Panda' will attempt to defend her throne at ONE 168 on Sept. 6. Across the Circle from her will be fellow world champion Stamp Fairtex, who will move up in weight with the hopes of becoming a two-division ONE world champion.

Xiong Jing Nan is on a red-hot winning streak, with her last win in MMA being a trilogy-concluding victory over long-time rival and fellow ONE legend and world champion, Angela Lee. 'The Panda' last appeared under the ONE banner in a special rules striking match in which she KO'd divisional standout Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak.

As for Stamp, the Thai superstar is set to defend her ONE atomweight MMA world title against Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167 on June 7, then she'll fly out to Colorado, USA, a few months later to challenge Xiong.

ONE 167 and ONE 168 will air live on US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

