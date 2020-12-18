Former UFC Middleweight Yoel Romero has taken to his Instagram account to challenge Jake Paul, in which the 43-year-old jokingly pleaded with the YouTube star to 'retire' him.

Recently, Paul has been at the center of attention following his callouts to Conor McGregor and has even insulted UFC President Dana White. UFC Superstar Jorge Masvidal had suggested that Paul should fight his countryman, Romero. However, according to the Cuban's manager, the YouTube star has turned down the fight.

Yoel Romero says Jake Paul has the chance to 'retire' him

In a recently released video, Yoel Romero talked about his potential fight with Jake Paul and requested the 23-year-old boxer to fight him. Romero, sarcastically stated that Paul has a chance to retire him.

"Many people say I want to retire Yoel Romero... I want to say (it) to this guy (Jake Paul), you have this chance right now. You can retire me... Come to me, fight with me, and destroy me," said Romero.

Romero also noted that though Paul easily knocked out Nate Robinson, the 23-year-old will require serious training to stand a chance against him. The Cuban fighter also took a jibe at Israel Adesanya.

"This guy (Jake Paul) is talking a lot, he's a YouTube guy... Maybe, if he is training good, then maybe he can beat me, maybe he can retire me, maybe. But he needs to try. No running like Izzy (Israel Adesanya), come to me and fight with me (so that) people can see you're the best. You can do everything you have said, Jake Paul. I love you, see you soon, Jake Paul."

What's next for Yoel Romero?

After being cut from UFC, Yoel Romero has signed with Bellator. As per his manager, Romero is likely to face former UFC knockout artist, Anthony Johnson. The two fighters are expected to collide in a much-awaited fight in thr Light Heavyweight division.

Yoel Romero is headed to Bellator.



Romero has agreed to a new deal with Bellator, sources say. He is expected to sign imminently.



He’ll debut for the promotion in 2021 at 205 pounds. His debut date and fight aren’t set yet, sources say. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 14, 2020

Romero last fought Israel Adesanya at UFC 248 in March 2020, and suffered a third successive defeat in the promotion. Dana White attributed his recent poor record and his age, as the reasons for being cut from UFC.