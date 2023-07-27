We asked Bard AI who would win between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 (And it had the perfect answer)

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are set to headline UFC 291 in a lightweight bout for the BMF title. The two former interim champions will meet inside the octagon for a second time after crossing paths in 2018 at UFC on Fox: Poirier vs. Gaethje.

As fight night approaches, we asked Bard, an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Google to predict who would win between the No.2 and No.3-ranked contenders.

Bard produced a most rational response to our question and did not declare an outright favorite. Instead, it broke down the fighting styles of both the fighters and mentioned their key traits.

"Gaethje is the more aggressive fighter, and he has a knack for landing big shots. He also has a strong wrestling background, which could give him an advantage in the clinch. Poirier is the more technical fighter, and he has a better ground game. He is also more patient than Gaethje, and he is willing to wait for his opponent to make a mistake."

Bard stated that if either fighter played to their strengths, they would have a chance at victory. However, a finish is more likely for 'The Highlight' while a decision victory is more probable for 'The Diamond'.

Google's Bard AI predicts who will win between Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier at UFC 291

Poirier vs. Gaethje: Justin Gaethje says UFC 291 showdown against Dustin Poirier is "the best show on Earth"

Justin Gaethje lives and dies by his explosive and entertaining style of fighting. He is a seven-time recipient of the Fight of the Night bonus and always wows fans when he steps into the octagon.

He is confident of putting on a spectacle against Poirier this weekend. The two fighters promoted their upcoming bout on ESPN's 'First Take' and Gaethje promised the fans they are in for a better show than the boxing event on the same night, Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford.

Gaethje said:

"You guys are in for the best show on earth. Best live show on Earth. There's a boxing match [Crawford vs. Spence] Saturday night, but you'd be a fool to miss this fight and watch that. This [UFC 291] is where it's at."

