“We can find out” - UFC lightweight dares Ryan Garcia to put on some “adult weight” and enter MMA territory post Joshua-Ngannou comments

Terrance McKinney is ready to welcome Ryan Garcia to the UFC.

Over the last few years, the trend of boxers and MMA fighters clashing has become quite commonplace. Yesterday, fans got another chapter of the combat sports crossover as Francis Ngannou headed back to the boxing ring.

Last October, 'The Predator' nearly upset Tyson Fury, losing by a split decision. However, Ngannou's second trip to the boxing ring couldn't have gone any worse. The former UFC champion was dropped three times by Anthony Joshua on Friday and was stopped in the second round.

Quickly, many boxers took to social media to discuss the bout. That was the case for Garcia, who is just a few weeks away from his return to the ring against Devin Haney. 'KingRy' has previously stated that he plans to head to MMA to face Sean O'Malley with a win over 'The Dream'.

On X, Garcia stated that MMA fighters can't come to boxing, but boxers could fight in the cage. He wrote:

"Let this be A BIG WARNING to MMA fighters!! Stop coming to boxing it will only get worst. ITS more even if we just go to your sport! OVER! ONE PUNCH. Sending healing prayers to FRANCIS! Your bravery and guts should be commendable. CONGRATULATIONS Anthony Joshua."

Those comments quickly earned a response from lightweight prospect McKinney. The hard-hitting 'T-Wrecks' responded on X, writing:

"If you can put on some adult weight you can come to the ufc and we can find out. I’m not ranked so it’ll be like a tune up fight for ya. We’ll see if you can hang"

Check out the back-and-forth between Ryan Garcia and Terrance McKinney below:

What did Ryan Garcia say about fighting in the UFC?

If Ryan Garcia believes his own words about the UFC and MMA, he should be fighting Terrance McKinney any day now.

As previously stated, 'KingRy' has already stated his plans to fight Sean O'Malley in the cage if he defeats Devin Haney in April. Granted, the boxer has said a lot of wild things recently.

Still, Garcia believes that he would be a natural in MMA. Last month, during his appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the boxer was asked why he wanted to fight in the UFC so badly.

There, Garcia explained that he was a natural wrestler and could defeat 'Sugar' right now. He stated (via MMAFighting):

“I’ll beat his a** in MMA guaranteed. I’m a natural, you don’t understand. I’m a natural wrestler. I just beat my security that’s a wrestler, I beat him. I’m strong and I’ve got crazy conditioning.”