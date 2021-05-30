"We can make history" - Herbert Burns reveals how he and brother Gilbert Burns can become UFC legends [Exclusive]

UFC featherweight Herbert Burns is looking to reimpose himself in the win column as he returns to the UFC octagon in July. His opponent is wily MMA veteran Billy Quarantillo, who is also looking to get back to winning ways.

Herbert Burns on his upcoming fight

'The Blaze' recently sat down to speak with Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw to discuss his upcoming fight and much more. In regards to his immediate matchup, Burns had the following to say:

"Billy Quarentillo is a tough fighter. He's a guy that brings a fight always. Great cardio. He's a jiu-jitsu black belt as well. But I think he wants a chaotic fight. It's entertaining to watch his fights but it's not what I'm looking for when I'm fighting. He want's to brawl and I want to snipe and pick his head off."

Can the Burns brothers make history?

As many MMA fans will be aware, Herbert Burns is not the only Burns in the UFC. His older brother Gilbert is a top-ranked welterweight contender. The prospect of two brothers competing in the UFC octagon is not common, although the Diaz brothers are arguably the most famous pair of siblings.

Herbert Burns had some of his own ideas about what the UFC should do now they have two sets of siblings in similar weight classes. He said:

"I think they should do a fight. The Diaz brothers vs. the Burns brothers. That would be a good thing for the Burns brothers. I beleive Gilbert and I are better than Nick and Nate. There's nothing wrong- they are good fighters but I beleive Gilbert and I are just better. That we are complete. We do jiu-jitsu, wresting and striking. We have knockout power, we have jiu-jitsu skills. Both of the Diaz brothers have [these skills] but they lack a little bit on the wrestling in my eyes. But both are good fighters, very exciting fighters."

Regardless of whether a brothers vs. brothers fight ever materializes, Burns still has his eyes on making history with his older brother. He believes the two of them both have the potential to hold UFC gold simultaneously, a feat that has never before been achieved under the UFC banner. He said:

"I believe Gilbert and I, we can make history, we can be the first brothers to be simultaneous champions of the UFC."

Watch the full interview below:

