“We can take the fight in any direction” – Kade Ruotolo on why it’s impossible to beat him or his brother

Kade Ruotolo believes that he has got his next opponent already figured out ahead of his next title defense at ONE 165.

At ONE Championship’s return to Japan, he will put his ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship on the line in the co-main event in Tokyo, Japan.

Standing across from him will be Norway’s Tommy Langaker, who he last met at ONE Fight Night 11. That night, Ruotolo retained his title via a decision at the end of the time limit.

Looking to improve upon his performance, Kade Ruotolo believes that the rematch benefits him because of the way he is able to adapt his approach to each opponent.

The Atos representative also believes that his opponent does not have the same kind of versatility to his game and is confident that this will be the difference on January 28.

He told ONE Championship that this constant adaptation is what separates he and his brother at the highest level, saying:

“Tommy pretty much does the same thing every time he steps in that ring. And I think that’s what makes my brother and I’s game nice. It’s kind of hard to plan for us because we can take the fight in any direction.”

Kade Ruotolo is looking to make a statement this time around at ONE 165

For Kade Ruotolo, he finds motivation coming into this rematch in trying to improve upon his performance last time out against Langaker.

The biggest threat to Langaker is his opponent’s ability to also take lessons from their first encounter and therefore approach this contest with a new game plan in mind.

Seeing who capitalizes on the experience from their first contest by making the right adjustments is the big question mark hanging over this world championship rematch at the Ariake Arena.

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.