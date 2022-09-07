"We were drinking" - Dana White reacts to Nate Diaz saying he almost beat up UFC president at a nightclub

Nate Diaz recently claimed that he almost beat up Dana White during an altercation in a nightclub back in the day. White was asked to weigh in on Diaz's comments during the recent DWCS 53 presser.

The UFC boss seemed a bit flustered while responding and accepted that drinks were flowing when the incident transpired. White told reporters:

"Allegedly [smiles]. Allegedly. We were drinking."

When a reporter further prodded the 53-year-old, asking how close they got to a physical altercation, the UFC boss laughed again and evaded the question.

"Does anybody else have any other questions?"

Watch White's appearance at the DWCS post-fight presser below:

Diaz is set to face Khamzat Chimaev next weekend in the main-event at UFC 279. The Stockton native recently clarified that he never intended to take on the surging Chechen-born Swede killer.

Diaz didn't mince his words while stating that the UFC wouldn't let him exhaust his current contract if he did not take the bout against 'Borz'. However, the 37-year-old also claimed to harbor no ill feelings towards White as he understands the business side of things.

Nate Diaz details almost beating up Dana White

Back in 2014, Nate Diaz wasn't the superstar we know today. The Stockton native was yet to have his blockbuster clashes against Conor McGregor and the Stockton slap was yet to become a pop symbol.

It was then that Diaz allegedly came close to blows with UFC president Dana White. While discussing the episode, the Stockton slugger claimed that White was drunk and "talking shit." Diaz seemingly lost his cool, although he accepts that he shouldn't have. The 37-year-old said in a recent interview with ESPN MMA:

“I almost beat up Dana White in a club one time here too, you should’ve seen it. He was talking s***. ... You should ask him. He was talking s*** and I was arguing with him. I was mad at him — I shouldn’t have been mad at him, I understand."

Diaz added:

“It was a long time ago, when Gilbert [Melendez] did The Ultimate Fighter [20]. ... Everybody had gotten off the show and then we went to the club when Dana and them were having a big afterparty, and then Dana’s all [intoxicated]. He’s all, ‘What’s up, motherf*****?’"

Watch Nate Diaz's interview with ESPN MMA below:

Edited by David Andrew