"We don't expect that" - PFL CEO shares thoughts on Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou fight, talks Jake Paul's MMA debut

Peter Murray has addressed the upcoming Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match. Additionally, the PFL CEO opened up about Ngannou's much-awaited PFL debut and Jake Paul's MMA debut under the PFL banner.

Veteran MMA fighter and former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou made his professional boxing debut in October 2023. In a closely-contested fight against the lineal and WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, 'The Predator' lost via split decision. However, many believe that he was more deserving than Fury of the judges' nod.

Presently, 'The Predator' is booked to compete in his second boxing bout, a fight against a former unified heavyweight kingpin. The high-profile Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match is set to take place in March.

In a recent interview with John Morgan, PFL CEO Peter Murray acknowledged Ngannou's impressive performance against Fury and touched upon his highly-anticipated match against 'AJ'. Murray stated:

"We're really proud and happy for Francis, but he will be returning to the cage later this year after the Joshua fight, so we're putting that fight together, and Francis is going to take on both sports, and it's just been incredible to watch his journey, and more to come there."

Morgan speculated that if 'The Predator' beats Joshua, his brand value would rise further, and he'd probably compete in similarly lucrative boxing bouts rather than fight in the PFL. He asked whether there's concern over Francis Ngannou's PFL debut possibly being delayed. Murray responded by saying:

"No, Francis is committed to the PFL. He's committed to continuing competing in MMA, so we don't expect that."

Furthermore, Murray discussed YouTuber-turned-boxer and PFL signee Jake Paul's MMA debut. He lauded Paul for his activity in combat sports competition and said:

"Yeah, Jake's very active, A in boxing, B he's training MMA, and we're excited. Multiple opponents are lining up to be part of his debut into MMA. We'll be announcing those details, I would say, in the coming months."

Check out Peter Murray's comments below (06:31 and 08:57):

Peter Murray reiterates the significance of Francis Ngannou's backstage role in the PFL

After his UFC departure in January 2023, Francis Ngannou eventually inked a deal with the PFL. The knockout artist had emphasized that he'd contractually secured considerable power as an executive in the organization. It was reported that the Cameroon-born Ngannou would spearhead the PFL Africa league (to be launched in 2025) as its chairman.

Peter Murray highlighted that Francis Ngannou had to endure several treacherous challenges, including moving out of Africa to become a world champion. However, he opined that the Ngannou-led PFL Africa would ensure that fighters can stay in the African continent and still become world champions. Murray said:

"Not only will Francis return to the PFL stage in our Super Fights division, but we'll be making announcements in March on PFL Africa because it is on for 2025 with Francis at the helm as our chairman." [06:31-minute mark of the interview]